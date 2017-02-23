PARIS Feb 23 French presidential candidate
Emmanuel Macron on Thursday outlined his economic plans mixing
tax cuts and a reduction in government jobs that would stick to
France's commitments to euro zone partners to cut its budget
deficit.
The former economy minister, one of the frontrunners in the
April-May presidential race, said he would cut corporate tax to
25 percent from the current 33.3 percent over the next term and
aimed to cut public sector headcount by 120,000.
"Unlike Francois Fillon, I don't believe in a purge and in
fixing the country against the people's will," Macron told Les
Echos newspaper in an interview, referring to his main
conservative rival in the election.
"And unlike Benoit Hamon, I don't accept defeat on the jobs
front," he added, in reference to the Socialist candidate.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)