PARIS, March 28 Centrist French presidential
candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he expected to be able
to form a parliamentary majority in the June legislative
elections should be be elected to the presidency in May.
Macron is favourite to win, but is standing as an
independent, and so does not have a mainstream party machine
behind him. His entourage has said he plans to field some
untried candidates from within his En Marche! (Onward!)
political movement in the legislative election, but that he
expects to attract career politicians from other parties too.
Macron said at a news conference that he expected French
voters to be "consistent", adding; "This government would be
underpinned by parliamentary majority."
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Adrian Croft)