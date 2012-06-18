Marion Marechal-Le Pen delivers a speech to supporters after she won a seat in Parliament in the run-off round of legislative elections in Carpentras June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS A 22-year-old law student with a famous surname became the new star of France's far right on Sunday, stealing the limelight from her aunt Marine Le Pen as she secured the anti-immigrant National Front's first parliament seat since the mid-1980s.

Marion Marechal-Le Pen, granddaughter of party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, will swap the lecture theatres of law school for the benches of parliament after winning a seat in Carpentras, a southern agricultural town, in a general election.

France's youngest ever lawmaker, she follows in the mould of Marine Le Pen, the party leader who has given the hard right a more respectable face and won 17.9 percent of the presidential vote with calls to ditch the euro and keep jobs for the French.

A fresh-faced blonde who seems at ease in front of cameras, Marechal-Le Pen caught the eye of the media with her ready smile while campaigning for her aunt during the presidential race, which was won by Socialist Francois Hollande.

Her grandfather persuaded her to stand as candidate for Carpentras to restore the National Front's image after it was accused of being indirectly behind the vandalisation of the town's Jewish cemetery two decades ago.

"Politics can be as genetic as art or music," Jean-Marie Le Pen said of his granddaughter this month. "It's the proof of a good race. Those who accuse us of nepotism are imbeciles."

Delivering a toned-down version of her party's hardline policies to a younger generation of voters, while saying she does not back all the National Front's ideas, Marechal-Le Pen says her success shows the party is becoming mainstream.

"If the elites listened, they would understand why French youth, to which I belong, is joining our ranks," she said in a victory address, vowing to speak out in parliament for national sovereignty and for giving priority to French nationals.

The far-right's new face insists she is not her grandfather's puppet, but she was careful to place security and immigration - his two key themes - at the heart of her campaign.

Born on December 10, 1989 in the affluent suburb of Saint Cloud, west of Paris, where much of the Le Pen family lives in a mansion, Marechal-Le Pen joined the party aged just 17 and went on to try her luck in regional and municipal elections.

She has remained active in party politics through her postgraduate studies in public law, following the same academic route as her former paratrooper grandfather, who was a more stately 27 when he first entered parliament in 1956. (Reporting By Vicky Buffery and Gerard Bon; Editing by Catherine Bremer and Paul Taylor)