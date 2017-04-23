By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 23 The euro surged in early
trading in Asia on Sunday, while French bond yields were
expected to fall and French stocks to rally on Monday morning,
on relief that France had not been left with a choice between
two radical, anti-EU presidential candidates.
Multiple projections showed centrist Emmanuel Macron and
far-right leader Marine Le Pen set to face each other in a May 7
runoff for the French presidency, after coming first and second
in Sunday's first round of voting.
Investors' greatest worry had been that the far-left,
eurosceptic Jean-Luc Melenchon, who had surged in the polls in
recent weeks, could jump ahead of Macron and make it into the
final run-off against Le Pen, giving voters the choice between
two radical candidates who would threaten the future of the EU.
That this worse-case scenario looked likely to have been
averted, therefore, was seen as positive for risk sentiment.
While Sunday's results looked broadly in line with polls,
failures to predict the outcome of the Brexit referendum and
U.S. elections had shaken investors' trust in them.
And while the anti-EU Le Pen looked likely to have made it
through to the second round, polls have consistently shown
Macron will beat her in the runoff.
"The assumption now is that centrist voters will rally
around Macron, denying Le Pen the presidency and hence this will
effectively be a pro-establishment, pro-European result which
will be positive for risk appetite on Monday morning," said
Rabobank's head of rates strategy in London, Richard McGuire.
"We are likely to see a notable tightening of European
sovereign spreads and this would also be positive for the euro
and stocks," he said, although he added that the exit polls must
be viewed with a degree of caution.
The spread between French 10-year government bond yields and
their German equivalents has been a key gauge of investor
sentiment around the French election in recent months.
That gap was widely expected to narrow on Monday as
investors buy back into French debt, and as safe-haven German
Bunds are sold off on higher risk appetite.
FREXIT FEARS FADE
The euro jumped as much as 2 percent to $1.09395, its
highest level since Nov. 10, the day after the results of the
U.S. presidential election, as some markets opened in Asia.
Against the yen, which investors tend to flock to when they
perceive high levels of risk, the euro jumped as much as 3
percent to trade at a five-week high of 120.905 yen
.
"I think people will be fairly confident that Macron will
win in the second round, and the market will be relieved by
that," said Insight fund manager and head of currency investment
in London, Paul Lambert.
"The euro will benefit from the perceived decline in the
break-up risk in the euro area," he added, though he said the
single currency's moves would be limited by the fact that this
outcome had been expected.
French and European equities were expected to rally when
they begin trading on Monday morning, while peripheral bond
yields were expected to fall as investors regained their risk
appetite.
The projected result will mean a face-off between
politicians with radically contrasting economic visions.
Macron favours deregulation measures that will be welcomed by
financial markets, while Le Pen wants to ditch the euro currency
and possibly pull out of the EU - markets' biggest fear.
Even if Le Pen springs a surprise on May 7, her "Frexit"
ambitions will require constitutional change which experts say
will be difficult, especially as her National Front party only
has a handful of federal lawmakers and is seen as highly
unlikely to win anything like a majority in June's parliamentary
elections.
June's legislative elections also pose a challenge for
Macron, who wants to win a parliamentary majority with his
brand-new party "En Marche!" ("Forward!")
"We can now conclude that (Frexit) is off the table,
assuming that most people will now regard Mr. Macron as the
likely winner of round two," said Marie Owens Thomsen, head of
economic research at Indosuez Wealth Management in London.
"But, the open question is still the June parliamentary
election, what the future president's government will look like
and whether or not he will have a majority."
