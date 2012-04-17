PARIS, April 17 President Nicolas Sarkozy denied
on Tuesday an allegation by the former head of French nuclear
group Areva that he had sought to sell a nuclear
reactor to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi until mid-2010.
"There was never any question of selling a reactor to Mr.
Gaddafi," Sarkozy told France Inter radio, a week after Anne
Lauvergeon, Areva's chief executive until 2011, made the claim
in an interview on the website of L'Express last Tuesday.
Lauvergeon, known as "Atomic Anne", was a top aide to late
Socialist President Francois Mitterrand and has been tipped as a
possible minister in a future Socialist government under
Francois Hollande.
Her allegation has been read as a political salvo coming as
the conservative Sarkozy battles in vain to narrow Hollande's
double-digit lead for a May 6 presidential runoff that will
follow a first-round vote on Sunday.
"Allow me to tell you that if there is one head of state in
the world who has not associated with Mr. Gaddafi and who is
responsible for his departure and his fate then that is me,"
Sarkozy told France Inter.
Sarkozy led the West's intervention in Libya that helped
rebels end Gaddafi's 42-year rule. But in 2007 he welcomed the
late dictator to Paris. A nuclear cooperation agreement between
the two nations signed in December that year and made available
to the media at the time provides for the supply of reactors.
Sarkozy's aides have said Lauvergeon was trying to settle
scores and said that if she had been witness to any misconduct
in her former post, she should have reported it at the time.
Sarkozy has been pounding Hollande for months over his
agreement with the Greens party to reduce France's dependency on
nuclear power if the left wins the election and has visited
nuclear sites to underline his support for the industry.
Relations between Sarkozy and Lauvergeon have soured to the
point where he blocked her reappointment as chief executive last
year and Areva initially withheld her 1.5 million euro ($2
million) severance pay in a dispute over a botched takeover of
Canadian uranium mining start-up UraMin.