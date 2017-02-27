PARIS Feb 27 Posters of Barack Obama have
popped up around Paris in what started as a joke by four friends
pretending to launch a campaign for the former U.S. leader ahead
of France's presidential election.
Even though the former U.S. president cannot legally run in
the two-round April-May election as a foreigner, the jokesters
online petition has been signed by more than 40,000 people.
The organisers, who came up with idea over beer, say they
launched the website and began plastering Obama17 posters around
Paris because they were disenchanted with the candidates running
in France's election.
(Reporting by Pascale Antonie, writing by Leigh Thomas, editing
by Angus MacSwan)