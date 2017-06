Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux, attends a news conference before the city council in Bordeaux, France, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

BORDEAUX/PARIS Moderate French conservative Alain Juppe on Friday denied reports that he had struck a government deal with President-elect Emmanuel Macron.

"There is obviously no Juppe/Macron deal!!!!" Juppe said on his Twitter account.

RTL radio had earlier reported that there was such a deal and that conservative Edouard Philippe, a lawmaker and mayor of Le Havre, would become prime minister.

