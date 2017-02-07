Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Lyon, France, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS Independent centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron is seen beating far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the French presidential election run-off, with Macron's score edging up, an Opinionway poll said on Tuesday.

Opinionway's daily poll of voting intentions said Le Pen would get the biggest score in round one of the election in April, with Le Pen obtaining 25 percent of votes, compared to 23 percent for Macron.

Francois Fillon, candidate for The Republicans right-wing party who has been hit by allegations concerning his wife's work for him, would get 20 percent but would be eliminated after the first round.

In the second round, Macron was seen winning with 66 percent - up slightly from his score in Opinionway's poll on Feb. 6 which had showed Macron getting 65 percent of votes.

