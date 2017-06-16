French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (unseen) deliver a joint statement after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS President Emmanuel Macron remained on course for a landslide majority in France's parliamentary election on Sunday and turnout will be even lower than in the first round, an Odoxa opinion poll showed on Friday.

The survey projected centrist Macron's Republic on the Move party and its MoDem ally would win between 430 and 460 seats in the 577-seat lower house.

The conservative Republicans party and its allies will win 70-95 seats, the Socialist Party and its partners 25-35 seats and the far-right National Front 1-6 seats.

Turnout in the second round is seen falling to 47 percent from 48.71 percent a week earlier, a level that was already a record low in the Fifth Republic.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Leigh Thomas)