Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy delivers his speech during a meeting in Poissy, near Paris, France, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Support for French presidential hopeful Nicolas Sarkozy showed no sign of taking a hit after a state prosecutor said the former leader should stand trial over funding irregularities in his failed 2012 re-election bid, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.

Surveys in past weeks have consistently shown Sarkozy close on the heels of the frontrunner for the centre-right Les Republicains party nomination, former Prime Minister Alain Juppe.

The Harris poll showed Sarkozy, who is fishing for votes in the electoral waters of the far-right Front National, and mainstream conservative Juppe tied on 37 percent of voter support in the Nov.20 party primary first round.

Juppe's support increased to 52 percent in a run-off second round, according to the poll.

While Juppe remains the favourite among the broad constituency of centrist and centre-right voters, Sarkozy holds a comfortable lead among the party faithful. The primary vote is open to anyone willing to pay 2 euros and sign a document that they adhere to the values of the centre-right, suggesting turnout will be a key factor.

Sarkozy is accused of "knowingly underestimating" elements of his campaign financing. The prosecutor's office recommended earlier this month that he stand trial with 13 others in the so-called Bygmalion Affair, involving spending overruns and allegedly illegal financing.

Sarkozy dismissed the allegations as "shameful" and said he wouldn't be deterred from running in the presidential race.

