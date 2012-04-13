* Veterans Fabius, Juppe from same mould
* Aubry may be other Socialist frontrunner
* Sarkozy dangles possibility of Bayrou to woo centrists
By Paul Taylor
PARIS, April 13 Two of the potential candidates
to be France's next prime minister look strikingly alike,
attended the same elite colleges, survived political scandals
and have both previously occupied the post seen as a thankless
ejector seat.
If Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande is elected
president on May 6, Laurent Fabius, 65, may be in for a comeback
to the premiership, which he held more than a quarter century
ago from 1984 to 1986. He could also be made foreign minister.
Fabius has been in charge of Hollande's programme for his
first 100 days, and the candidate told a rally in January "I'm
going to need him in the future," which many interpreted as a
signal that he would have a leading role in government.
However, Hollande may prefer Martine Aubry, the Socialist
party leader whom he defeated in a primary last year, both to
reach out to the electorate of hard-left candidate Jean-Luc
Melenchon and to respect a pledge of male-female parity.
If conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy is re-elected
against the odds, Foreign Minister Alain Juppe, 66, is well
placed to return to the office he held from 1995 to 1997.
But Sarkozy has hinted the job might also go to centrist
presidential candidate Francois Bayrou, 60, whose estimated 10
percent of the vote may be decisive in the May 6 runoff.
Both Fabius and Juppe are sons of middle-class families who
followed the classic meritocratic career path of the Ecole
Normale Superieur literary school, the Institut des Sciences
Politiques and the Ecole National d'Administration (ENA) college
that trains top public servants.
Both became career politicians but saw their presidential
aspirations thwarted by scandal, leaving a return to the
premiership as the last major prize.
And both are seen as "safe pairs of hands", with the
experience and authority to run a tight ship in a heavy seas.
Whoever wins the presidency will need to reassure financial
markets after a fiesta of spending promises, and may have to
implement tougher cost-cutting measures than either candidate
has admitted are necessary during the campaign.
Insiders in the Hollande and Sarkozy camps say that makes
them more likely to pick firm-handed veterans with nothing to
lose, rather than to promote a young, ambitious 40-something.
While Fabius has flirted with the Socialist left and led a
"no" campaign that helped defeat a 2005 referendum on a European
Union constitution, he is a pragmatist whose elevation would be
more likely to reassure investors and foreign governments.
The youngest prime minister of the Fifth Republic when he
took office at 37 under President Francois Mitterrand in 1984,
Fabius made a mark as an industrial moderniser. He oversaw the
closure of loss-making steel plants and helped restore budget
discipline after Mitterrand's profligate first two years.
"We have to abandon the idea that when it comes to public
spending, more means better," Fabius said at the time.
SCANDALS
Two scandals tarnished his reputation - the sinking of the
Greenpeace anti-nuclear ship Rainbow Warrior by French agents in
Auckland, New Zealand, in which a photographer died, and the
deadly infection of hundreds of haemophiliacs with HIV-tainted
blood transfusions.
Fabius said he was unaware of the covert operation, approved
by then-defence minister Charles Hernu, to pre-empt efforts to
disrupt underground nuclear tests in French Polynesia. In the
contaminated blood affair, Fabius asked for his own immunity to
be lifted so he could stand trial and was acquitted in 1999.
The court found that his actions as prime minister had
speeded up a decision to screen blood donors for the AIDS virus,
but the affair still shackles his political career.
However, to younger voters, the idea of bringing back a man
who was premier when Mikhail Gorbachev became leader of the
Soviet Union and Ronald Reagan was president of the United
States may seem like "back to the future".
Fabius ran unsuccessfully in a primary for the Socialist
nomination in 2007, his only bid for the presidency. Hollande
has used him as a personal envoy to governments in Washington,
Beijing and Tokyo during this year's campaign.
Fabius is seen as more experienced and business-friendly
than Aubry, 61, who was responsible for implementing the
reduction of the work week to 35 hours when the Socialists were
last in power in 2000 and is closer to the left of the party.
Daughter of former European Commission President Jacques
Delors and mayor of the northern city of Lille, Aubry also
graduated from Sciences-Po and ENA after earning an economics
degree at Assas University in Paris.
Unlike Fabius or Juppe, she spent some time in the private
sector, working at former aluminium maker Pechiney. She also
created a foundation sponsored by big corporations to help young
people from poor backgrounds train for private sector jobs.
Aubry has a feisty temperament, which she contrasted with
Hollande's "soggy left" manner in the primary debates, and would
be seen by financial markets as more of a tax-and-spend choice.
Two other potential premiers are Michel Sapin, 58, a former
finance minister and close Hollande ally since they attended ENA
in the same year, and Jean-Marc Ayrault, 62, the German-speaking
Socialist floor leader in parliament, whose handicap, like
Hollande, is that he lacks ministerial experience.
"BEST AMONG US"
On the right, Juppe, a protege of the Gaullist President
Jacques Chirac, led an ill-fated attempt to reform public sector
pensions, healthcare and welfare finances in 1995, triggering a
public sector strike that caused prolonged disruption.
Although the health reform was implemented, helping lower
France's public deficit to the Maastricht treaty target of 3.0
percent of gross domestic product in 1997 to qualify to join the
euro, Juppe was forced to back down on the pension plan and his
authority never recovered.
He was criticised for an arrogant tone, epitomised by his
use of the cavalry phrase, "I am upright in my boots" to signify
his conscience was clear when an investigative weekly revealed
that Juppe and his son lived in subsidised Paris city housing.
Praised by Chirac as "the best among us", Juppe lost a
general election in 1997. He was later given a suspended prison
term and stripped of his civic rights for a year for padding the
Paris City Hall payroll with political cronies of Chirac.
He was widely seen as having taken the fall for Chirac, who
was immune from prosecution at the time as president but finally
received a suspended prison sentence in the same case in 2011.
Juppe, who once wrote a book about the temptation to give up
politics and run away to the splendour of Venice, left France to
teach in Canada after his conviction in 2004. But the magnetic
pull of political life proved stronger.
On his return, he was re-elected mayor of Bordeaux in 2006
and appointed number two in a reshuffled Sarkozy government in
2010, a move he described as "climbing aboard the Titanic".
Briefly touted as an alternative candidate if the unpopular
Sarkozy decided not to seek a second term, Juppe has remained
loyal to the president and been an activist foreign minister,
supporting the Arab Spring democracy movements and pressing for
international sanctions against Syria and Iran.
Among other centre-right contenders for the premiership,
some analysts believe Sarkozy may have to pick Bayrou if he
concludes that winning over the former education minister's
voters is his only hope of beating Hollande in the runoff.
Bayrou, 60, a farmer and father of six from the southwestern
Bearn region, is making his third presidential bid but has won
less support than in 2007. He refused to support Sarkozy in the
run-off then and has not yet said who he will back this time.