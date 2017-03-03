Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
PARIS The chief spokesman of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Friday he was stepping down, one of the most high-profile resignations so far from the campaign of the conservative Fillon who faces a deepening probe into his financial affairs.
"I have decided to end my role as spokesman of Francois Fillon," Thierry Solere, also the organiser of the primary election from which Fillon emerged as conservative candidate, said on Twitter.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.