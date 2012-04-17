PARIS, April 17 The first people to find out who
has won round one of France's presidential election on Sunday
may be not French but Swiss or Belgian, because of a nationwide
ban on publishing voting results before the last polling station
has closed.
The embargo, enforced by two regulatory bodies overseeing
TV, radio and political campaigns, aims to protect "ballot box
sincerity" - preventing pollsters from influencing the outcome
by publishing preliminary results that could be skewed.
While French news outlets must obey the law, in force since
1977, or risk being hit with fines and legal consequences, no
such rule exists for foreign newspapers and broadcasters with a
network of correspondents in France.
The punishment for publishing an opinion poll on election
day is a 75,000 euro fine. Publishing partial election results
on the day is punishable with a 3,750 euro fine, and there could
be a call to cancel the ballot if candidates feel the early
publishing of results might have swayed late voters.
"As soon we get figures and they are confirmed as being
fairly reliable, we will publish them via the Internet from 5:30
p.m. (1530 GMT)," Jean-Jacques Roth, news editor at Swiss public
broadcaster Radio-Television Suisse, told Le Parisien daily.
During the first round of France's 2007 election, the web
sites of several Swiss and Belgian newspapers crashed under the
weight of French web surfers trying to consult them, prompting
some to boost their capacity before the 2012 election.
Their efforts may turn out to be moot, as social networking
sites like Facebook and Twitter have developed huge memberships
in France over the past five years, making it likely that exit
poll results will be widely disseminated there long before the
embargo expires at 1800 GMT.
Media commentators say France's law on polls - which
originally banned all polling in the last week before an
election, and was changed in 2002 so that it applied only to
election day - is anachronistic and pointless.
"The law is bad, inappropriate and has been bypassed by
reality," Eric Mettout, head of editorial content for the
website of weekly news magazine l'Express, wrote in his blog
this week. "That is not a reason to break it. It's a reason to
change it."
President Nicolas Sarkozy, tipped to lose the contest to
Socialist Francois Hollande in the second round, said in a TV
interview late last week he believed the time had come to
reconsider the rules, after this year's contest.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Tim Pearce)