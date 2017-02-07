PARIS Feb 7 Far-right leader Marine Le Pen will
never be elected in France and financial markets are bound to
lose a lot of money if they bet against French assets, Finance
Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday.
Sapin, a French political veteran, said some investors
didn't seem to understand the French electoral system, which he
said would guarantee anyone facing Le Pen in May's presidential
election runoff an easy victory with about 60 to 70 percent of
votes.
"That's the reason why Marine Le Pen will never be elected
in France," Sapin told Reuters and a group of European
journalists.
"Saying: 'since we were wrong once, wrong twice, we're wrong
on Le Pen' is to not understand anything about France," Sapin
said.
Referring to a rise in French borrowing costs in recent
weeks on uncertainty regarding the French election, Sapin said:
"Those who, in good faith or by speculation, bet against
France because they think Le Pen can win are not only wrong, but
I'll be frank: they will lose a lot of money."
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)