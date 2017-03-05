Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former prime minister Alain Juppe discussed the situation regarding embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Saturday night, a source close their Republican party said.

"Yes. They had a long conversation," the source, who declined to give details, told Reuters on Sunday.

A close ally of Sarkozy, Christian Estrosi said earlier on Sunday that he would issue a statement with other party heavyweights in the coming hours that would call for Juppe, who came second in the party's November primaries, to replace Fillon.

