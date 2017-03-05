Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
PARIS Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former prime minister Alain Juppe discussed the situation regarding embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Saturday night, a source close their Republican party said.
"Yes. They had a long conversation," the source, who declined to give details, told Reuters on Sunday.
A close ally of Sarkozy, Christian Estrosi said earlier on Sunday that he would issue a statement with other party heavyweights in the coming hours that would call for Juppe, who came second in the party's November primaries, to replace Fillon.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.