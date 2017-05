Nicolas Sarkozy (L), head of France's Les Republicains political party and former French president speaks with French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron (R) as they attend an official funeral ceremony for late former French Socialist Prime Minister Michel Rocard at the Hotel... REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS French conservative former president Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday he would vote for centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

Sarkozy said in a message on social networks he was doing so because the alternative in the May 7 run-off was Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, and that his vote for Macron was not en endorsement of the centrist contender's programme.

