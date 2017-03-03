Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
PARIS Investigators searched the house of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Thursday morning as part of an investigation into payments made to his wife, Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.
The financial prosecutor's office declined comment.
(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.