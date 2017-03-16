PARIS, March 16 Lagging well behind in opinion
polls, French Socialist presidential candidate Benoit Hamon
accused his main rivals on Thursday of being under the thumb of
"big money" as he sought to revive a campaign eclipsed by party
in-fighting.
Picked as the ruling Socialist party's nominee in January,
Hamon has struggled to make any poll impact ahead the April/May
vote after pushing a hard-left programme that has divided his
party and split the left-wing vote with Communist-backed
candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.
The Socialists, weakened and divided after President
Francois Hollande's presidency, are given next to no chance of
getting beyond the first round of the election in April.
"This campaign is polluted by money. In the case of some of
the candidates, the influence of big money forces can be seen in
their programmes," Hamon told reporters as he outlined his
presidential programme.
Hamon appeared to be taking aim directly at scandal-tainted
conservative candidate Francois Fillon, and independent centrist
and former investment banker Emmanuel Macron, who lie between
six to 10 percentage points above him in the polls.
"We're going through a crisis where political officials are
less focused on public interest than a raft of interests that
they want to satisfy that always find a happy home in their
electoral programmes," he said.
Fillon, once the frontrunner has seen his campaign derailed
by a fake jobs scandal and revelations about his lavish
lifestyle. However, he has won plaudits from top business
leaders for his proposals to cut 500,000 civil servant jobs,
slash the government's bloated costs and make companies more
competitive.
Among his top aides is former AXA insurance chief Henri de
Castries.
Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, a former economy
minister under Hollande who is now favourite to beat far-right
National Front leader Marine Le Pen in May's runoff, has also
been questioned by his rivals over his ties with the business
community.
"I would like to know if leaders of oil, pharmaceutical
companies ... or banks have given a lot, a great deal, an
enormous amount to some presidential candidates," Hamon said,
requesting that candidates announce who had given them
donations.
Presidential candidates can receive a maximum donation of
7,500 euros per individual and there is no legal requirement to
make them public.
Hamon, who is currently seen coming fourth in the April 23
first round with between 12-15 percent, has faced dissension
within the party. He has pushed a raft of divisive policies
including legalising cannabis, taxing robots, considering
cancelling debts between EU states and bringing in a "universal
income" for all citizens.
Senior party members have urged him to pull back to the
centre ground and this week former prime minister Manuel Valls,
whom Hamon defeated in the January primaries, said he would not
be able to give his backing to Hamon.
"The only programme that can be useful over the next five
years, useful every day for the French and useful to efficiently
fight the National Front, is the one I propose," Hamon said.
