* Hollande first postwar president not to seek re-election
* His Socialists in disarray as candidate 5th in polls
* Defections to centrist Macron may presage party split
By John Irish
PARIS, March 28 Francois Hollande's election as
president in 2012 was supposed to herald a new dawn for French
socialism after 17 years of right-wing rule, but by June his
party could be struggling to survive.
Weeks before the start of an election to pick France's next
president, the ruling bloc is in tatters. Socialist Party (PS)
nominee Benoit Hamon is floundering after adopting a hard-left
programme that alienated more moderate colleagues.
Polls put Hamon in a humiliating fifth place, behind the
independent leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon whose charisma and
similarly radical programme have overshadowed Hamon's message.
Party grandees, meanwhile, are jumping ship to back
independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, Hollande's former economy
minister who is now favourite to win the presidency.
Macron is more palatable to party moderates who see Hamon's
policies as outdated and resent his refusal to defend the
president's legacy.
"The future is very uncertain. The Socialist party must
negotiate its transformation for its survival," said Adelaide
Zulfikarpasic of pollster BVA.
The potential implosion of the Socialist party weakens
France's two-party system that has been in place for 30 years
and has prevented the far right from increasing its power in
presidential and legislative elections.
Like in Britain, it also risks leaving the main left-wing
party in opposition for years as it takes a radical turn,
reinforcing an anti-European side on the left.
If Macron were to fail, it would be unclear what would
happen to the centre-left at a time when France's traditional
centre-right is increasingly radicalised and could also be in
disarray should its candidate, Francois Fillon, also fail to
reach the May 7 run-off.
In 2002, outgoing Socialist prime minister Lionel Jospin was
beaten to the presidential runoff by then far-right leader
Jean-Marie Le Pen. The party potentially faces an even bloodier
defeat this time.
Their disarray reflects the wider struggle of Europe's left
where leaders in Italy and Germany have fallen on their swords
and the British Labour Party is riven by infighting.
Some French Socialist lawmakers say in private that their
aim now is to limit the damage in the presidential vote so as to
build a foundation for the legislative elections in June.
A vote above 10 percent for Hamon could help save seats,
creating a platform for a say in a Macron parliamentary
majority, but some kind of party split looks likely.
"I think that after the elections, the Socialists will
implode into the 'reformed Socialists' who could be part of a
governing majority and the 'status quo Socialists'," a minister
in the current government told Reuters.
This split has its roots in Hollande's five years in power,
when he moved away from pro-worker election pledges to launch
business-friendly reforms. Their failure to spur the economy
emboldened rebels such as Hamon and further alienated voters.
Stinging defeats in local elections followed, and party
membership has almost halved since 2012.
As a result, and despite having a majority in both
parliamentary houses, Hollande became the first postwar French
president not to seek re-election.
STABBED IN THE BACK
"I respect Benoit Hamon's logic, which has always existed on
the Left - a utopian project - but it's clear that implementing
such a project does not correspond to reality and a capacity to
act," said Defence Minister Jean Yves-Le Drian, a Socialist
party heavyweight, who last week backed Macron.
Some 50 other Socialist lawmakers have turned to Macron's
newly-formed En Marche! (Onwards!) movement, defections that
Hamon calls a "betrayal".
Meanwhile, former prime minister Manuel Valls, who lost to
Hamon in the primaries and is seen as waiting in the wings to
pick up the pieces after the presidential race, has been
scathing about the former education minister. Hamon signed a
motion of no-confidence against Valls' government last year.
"Those who join Emmanuel Macron, and are stabbing me in the
back, are not those who gave me life ... Those are the 2 million
voters," Hamon told France 2 television on Sunday, referring to
the turnout for the January Socialist primaries.
"Anyway I would never have governed with them."
Macron's momentum ahead of the April-May vote will be key
for how the Socialists shape up in the coming years. His
movement says it bridges France's left-right divide, and
although the race remains tight and voters unsure, polls show
that Macron should easily beat National Front leader Marine Le
Pen - daughter of Jean-Marie - in the run-off.
"If this central scenario materialises, there will be less
reason for parties to stick together," said Eurasia analyst
Charles Lichfield.
"This is especially likely on the left, as the PS is likely
to do very badly. Expressing some proximity to Macron may be a
way for 100-150 PS members of parliament to save their seats."
Even uniting the left into opposition will be hard, given
that Melenchon offers a clean break from the tarnished
Socialists.
The one-time Trotskyist and former teacher who quit the
party in 2008 has sucked away the hard left vote with calls to
fight the rich and powerful, asking PS supporters: "In these
conditions, without a project or electoral advantage, what is
the point of a Socialist candidate?"
