French presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, casts his ballot to vote in the second round of 2017 French presidential election, at a polling station in Le Touquet, France, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party candidate for French 2017 presidential election, casts her ballot in the second round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, France, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Turnout figures for the second round of the French presidential election showed a 28.23 percent participation rate by midday local time, lower than five years ago, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The participation rate figures compared with a comparable figure of 30.7 percent at the same time during the last election in 2012, 34.1 percent in 2007, and 26.2 percent in 2002.

(Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)