Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Nimes, France March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS France's centre-right UDI party is set to withdraw its support on Friday for presidential candidate Francois Fillon, a source close to the party's leadership told Reuters as the scandal-hit conservative loses backers.

The source said the party would urge Fillon's Republicans party to come up with an alternative to Fillon, whose campaign is unravelling as he fights allegations of making state payouts to family members.

"We will call on the Republicans to assume their responsibilities and find another candidate," the source said.

The UDI, which has about 30 MPs in the lower house of France's parliament, had suspended its support for Fillon's campaign on Wednesday after news that he was put under formal investigation.

