* Hollande, Sarkozy in final campaign push before Sunday
vote
* Hollande urges voters to shy away from far-right in vote
* Sarkozy urges supporters to prove polls wrong
* Two rivals blast each other over euro zone, economy
By Thierry Lévêque and Daniel Flynn
PARIS, April 20 Socialist presidential
frontrunner Francois Hollande appealed to French voters to throw
out conservative Nicolas Sarkozy and shun the far right in a
final push for working-class votes before Sunday's first round
of the election.
As Sarkozy campaigned in the Mediterranean city of Nice,
where the far right enjoys strong support, Hollande urged those
angry over unemployment and economic gloom and tempted by
National Front leader Marine Le Pen to listen to him instead.
In the industrial northeast, Hollande spoke of hardships:
"This is a region that put its faith in Nicolas Sarkozy, who
came here making speeches on industry, jobs, workers. Everybody
can see the scale of the disappointment," he said.
"Now, it's the Left's turn to govern the country," he told a
crowd in Charleville-Mezieres, the town where Sarkozy first used
his "working more to earn more" 2007 campaign pledge.
Sarkozy faces defeat in part because his pledge was derailed
by an economic crisis which drove up jobless claims to a 12-year
high. A dislike of his personal manner also weighs against him.
A swathe of final polls published on Friday mostly showed
Sarkozy's support eroding while Hollande's backing held steady.
At a packed concert hall in Nice, Sarkozy urged a crowd of
several thousand to prove the polls wrong. "Don't let your voice
to be stolen - impose your victory, come out en masse on Sunday
to cast your votes," he said.
"The policies we have conducted for the past five years
belong to history now and history will decide," Sarkozy said in
a 55-minute speech delivered without notes. "I say that so every
French person can make up his mind with all the facts."
The two rivals are about 10 points ahead of third-ranked
Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader, in surveys for Sunday's
first round, with hard leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon, the surprise
of the campaign, challenging Le Pen for third place.
Sarkozy and Hollande are set to face off in a May 6 decider
for which the Socialist has a comfortable lead of between 7 and
14 percentage points.
That would give France its first left-wing head of state in
17 years just as new concerns over debt in the euro zone are
throwing strained public finances in the bloc's number two
economy under the spotlight.
The risk premium investors charge for holding French 10-year
bonds over German Bunds rose above 1.50 percentage points in a
possible foretaste of market jitters over an Hollande victory.
Traders think he may face pressure to go beyond his
centre-left programme if a resurgent hard left makes gains in
June parliamentary elections and possibly holds the balance of
power.
For many ordinary voters, the election is a choice between
two styles of leadership. "He's (Sarkozy) too arrogant, too sure
of himself. Flaunting his wealth when people are unemployed,"
said Rene Taze, a middle-aged engraver eating lunch in a Paris
bistro With his paper supplier.
"He's a show-off. He gets on my nerves. He promised all
these things that never happened," said Taze's companion, Lina
Mascherin, 63. "You can't trust a man who is constantly
changing. We are not gullible in France."
EURO CRISIS CLASH
As final opinion polls showed Hollande pulling further
ahead, the two rivals clashed over the euro crisis on the last
day of campaigning before a midnight blackout.
In separate radio interviews, Sarkozy said his role helping
steer the euro zone through the worst of its debt crisis made
him the safest pair of hands for the future, while Hollande
blamed his adversary for mismanaging France's public finances.
"The risk of the euro imploding doesn't exist anymore,"
Sarkozy told the broadcaster RTL. "Europe is convalescent.
That's a reality. We can't afford any mistakes. The minute we
ease up on cutting spending, reducing the deficit, reducing the
debt, France will share the fate of Spain."
Spain's economy is weighed down by debt and its government
is struggling to convince lenders it can remain solvent.
Hollande told Europe 1 radio that France's budget problems
were the result of five years of Sarkozy's policies, and called
for European action to revive growth to fight the debt crisis.
"The important thing is to put our public finances in order.
They've been turned completely upside down these past years due
to irresponsible fiscal policy and the crisis," he said.
He called for the European Central Bank to take a radically
different role by lending directly to troubled euro zone states
rather than to banks, and by keeping interest rates low. But he
acknowledged Germany opposed expanding the ECB's role.
Financial markets worry that Hollande's focus on tax rises
over spending cuts, and his plan to raise taxation on the
financial sector, could drive up French bond yields and spur
volatility in stock markets.
An Ipsos poll showed Sarkozy down 1.5 points on 25.5 percent
in round one, with Hollande on 29. A Harris Interactive poll
gave Sarkozy 26.5 percent to Hollande's 27.5.
Le Pen, on 17 percent in the Harris poll, also criticised
the EU, telling dairy farmers in a depressed area of Brittany
that she would protect them against Brussels. "Brussels wants to
do away with our farmers, our fishermen, our artisans - with all
the people who make up our country's strength."
Asked why she had not visited France's immigrant-heavy
suburbs, Le Pen, said: "Everyone spends ages in the suburbs.
Well, I don't go there. I go to the countryside because that's
where the overwhelming majority of French people live."
MELENCHON CLENCHES FIST
Firebrand leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon vowed to break up the
Franco-German "Merkozy" leadership duo with conservative German
Chancellor Angela Merkel which he said had imposed austerity on
the people of Europe.
He also said France should emulate Latin America's left-wing
revolutions and nationalise oil company Total, as
Argentina said this week it would do with its main energy firm.
"The revolutions in Latin America are a source of
inspiration for us," he told foreign media at his headquarters
in a disused shoe factory on the eastern edge of Paris.
Melenchon said his party's priority was to get Sarkozy out
of power and then pull an Hollande government to the left.
"I appeal to you, left-wing comrades who are listening and
hesitating, come and help us not just overtake the extreme-right
but raise the demands of the left," he told a campaign rally on
Thursday. Clenching his fists, he joined hands with Communist
leaders to sing the socialist anthem the Internationale.
A large majority of Melenchon voters tell pollsters they
plan to vote Hollande in the runoff, while supporters of Le Pen
and centrist Francois Bayrou are more split.
"What counts is that transfer votes to Sarkozy are very low,
which explains Hollande's strong score for the second round,"
analyst Frederic Dabi at pollster Ifop told Reuters.