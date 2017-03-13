PARIS, March 13 Former French Prime Minister
Manuel Valls will call on voters to back centrist candidate
Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the April-May presidential
election, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Monday, citing
sources close to Valls.
Valls throwing his support behind Macron is a blow to ruling
Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon who defeated Valls in a
January primary.
"Manuel Valls will soon call on voters to support his former
rival Emmanuel Macron, and this, from as early as the first
round of the election," Le Parisien said citing a source who was
in Valls' primary campaign.
Neither Valls nor Macron's campaign could be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by G Crosse)