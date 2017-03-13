PARIS, March 13 Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls will call on voters to back centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the April-May presidential election, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources close to Valls.

Valls throwing his support behind Macron is a blow to ruling Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon who defeated Valls in a January primary.

"Manuel Valls will soon call on voters to support his former rival Emmanuel Macron, and this, from as early as the first round of the election," Le Parisien said citing a source who was in Valls' primary campaign.

Neither Valls nor Macron's campaign could be reached for comment.

