PARIS Dec 5 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls is to announce later on Monday that he will run for president in next year's election, Agence France Presse and French television reported.

Valls' office issued a statement that he would make a declaration at 1730 GMT, but it gave no further details.

Valls' expected announcement follows a primary ballot in which Francois Fillon, a 62-year-old former prime minister, secured a resounding win to become the presidential candidate of the centre-right Les Republicains party.

France's presidential election takes place in two rounds next April and May.

The ruling Socialists, now behind Les Republicains and the far-right National Front parties in opinion polls, are organising a primary in January to pick their candidate. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)