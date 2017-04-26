Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, poses supporters outside the Cathedral in Amiens, France, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, is surrounded by journalists as he talks to Whirlpool employees in front of the company plant in Amiens, France, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, is surrounded by journalists as he arrives to talk to Whirlpool employees in front of the company plant in Amiens, France, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, uses a megaphone to talk to Whirlpool employees in front of the company plant in Amiens, France, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, talks to Whirlpool employees in front of the company plant in Amiens, France, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

AMIENS, France French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron came in for a rough reception on Wednesday from striking workers during a visit to a Whirlpool factory in northern France.

Workers whistled and jostled with Macron's security guards while a burning tyre threw a cloud of black smoke across the site when the former economy minister visited the tumble-drier factory in his hometown of Amiens.

A Reuters photographer at the scene reported that some supporters of far right leader Marine Le Pen, who Macron will face in a May 7 runoff vote for the presidency, were mingled with the crowd.

Earlier, Le Pen, who is campaigning on an anti-globalisation platform, sought to upstage Macron with a surprise visit to the same factory.

(Reporting by Pascal Rossingnol; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)