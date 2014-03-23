PARIS Voter abstention looked set to hit a new record in French local elections on Sunday, a scenario that could inflict heavy mid-term losses on the ruling Socialist party and boost the far-right National Front.

The elections are the first nationwide test for Francois Hollande, who won the presidency in May 2012 but has seen his popularity fall to record lows for failing to rein in unemployment by the end of last year, as he had promised.

The Interior Ministry said turnout for mayoral votes in towns and villages was 54.72 percent by 1600 GMT, below the 56.25 percent reached at the same time in the first round of town hall elections in 2008. That election ended up with a final turnout of 66.5 percent, the lowest since 1959.

"We could be heading for a new abstention record," Bernard Sananes, head of the CSA polling institute told BFM TV, predicting a final turnout of 65 percent.

Dissatisfaction with Hollande - and disenchantment with a string of scandals involving the opposition conservatives - look likely to help the anti-immigrant Front (FN), which hopes to win outright in a record number of towns.

Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault this week pressed the opposition UMP to urge its voters to back Socialist candidates in towns where it stood no chance, promising that the Socialists would do the same in a joint effort to keep out the FN.

Most polling stations will close at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT), although those in big cities will stay open two hours longer.

Hollande voted in his former electoral fief of Tulle, in southwestern France, while FN leader Marine Le Pen cast her ballot in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont, which has been a Socialist bastion for years.

Heavy losses for Hollande's Socialists could trigger a re-shuffle of the cabinet and encourage backbench attacks on a raft of new pro-business policies, on which Hollande has called a mid-year vote of confidence.

Surveys make the Socialists favourites to hang on to Paris, where the gaffe-ridden efforts of conservative candidate Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet to lure so-called "bobo" (bourgeois-bohemian) voters have been widely derided on social media.

Her opponent is the Socialist Anne Hidalgo, since 2001 the deputy to the outgoing mayor, Bertrand Delanoe.

In France's second city, Marseille, UMP incumbent Jean-Claude Gaudin looks set to win a new term.

But elsewhere, the National Front's resurgence under Marine Le Pen adds unpredictability, with many of the March 30 run-offs set to be three-way contests.

