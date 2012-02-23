* Socialist candidate accuses Sarkozy of trickery
* Sarkozy hits back at "sensitive" Hollande
By Brian Love and Catherine Bremer
PARIS, Feb 23 French presidential
frontrunner Francois Hollande accused rival Nicolas Sarkozy on
Thursday of trying to hoodwink voters with a promise to boost
the pay of low-wage earners and halt excessive payouts to
company bosses if re-elected.
The comments marked an intensification of the sparring
between the two candidates that began in earnest last week when
Sarkozy officially declared his candidacy for a contest that
takes place in two rounds on April 22 and May 6.
"It's election time. And promises are fair game in election
time, but not magic stunts or trickery, and yesterday it was
trickery," Hollande said in an interview on state radio,
referring to proposals floated by his rival the previous evening
on prime-time television
Sarkozy pledged to ban bumper severance payouts to corporate
bosses, let shareholders vote on top executives' pay and, for
workers at the other end of the ladder, raise take-home pay by
about 1,000 euros ($1,330) a year by scrapping payroll taxes.
His Socialist rival said the proposal would actually give
the low-paid a mere 3 euros a month extra in their pockets since
the president also proposed removing an employment subsidy.
Deriding Sarkozy over the pledge to curb greedy bosses,
Hollande said: "I must be dreaming. We had five years where
bumper payoffs and golden handshakes rose and now, at the end of
his term, Nicolas Sarkozy is telling us 'this just isn't fair'."
In a campaign speech later in the day, Hollande took another
jab at Sarkozy, criticising his now infamous celebratory dinner
at plush brasserie Fouquet's on the Champs Elysees following his
election victory in 2007.
"It's not the place I'm criticising, it's who he was with,
the richest people in France and heads of its largest
companies," he told supporters in Le Mans, west of Paris.
"And then he comes back and tells us he wants to do
something about stock options and excessive pay?"
LIARS AND TRICKSTERS
The level of invective has risen amid tentative signs that
Sarkozy is narrowing the gap in voter intentions for the first
round, even though most polls still suggest Hollande has a
comfortable advance in the runoff.
The incumbent has accused his rival of lying day and night,
prompting Hollande's campaign manager, Pierre Moscovici, to say
this is the dirtiest campaign since Francois Mitterrand became
the first Socialist to win the presidency in 1981.
At the start of a speech to supporters in Lille, sitting at
the heart of the decline in the industrial north, Sarkozy read a
letter from a blue collar worker bitter at the prospect of his
workplace closing and focussed squarely on the need for people
to work hard to get France out of economic crisis.
"We can only respond to this crisis though work," he said,
after earlier visiting a vocational college for apprentice
beauticians, photographers and florists and chatting to locals
in a bar on the city outskirts.
He kept up his assault on Hollande, firing off some of his
harshest jibes yet as he accused the socialist of being too
sensitive to be president, after Hollande sounded peeved at
Sarkozy's accusing him of trying to sound "like Thatcher
internationally, and like Mitterrand in France".
Sarkozy, campaigning under the slogan, "A Strong France",
said the Socialist decision to refrain from a parliamentary
vote on creating Europe's permanent rescue fund showed they were
a weak party.
"When I say he lacks courage, that's maybe hurtful for one
so sensitive," Sarkozy joked, adding that to be president you
need to be able to keep your cool, as he had when Hollande
indirectly used the term 'nasty piece of work' to describe him
in a chat to reporters.
"Frankly can you imagine Francois Hollande as president,
really?" he said.
The two main candidates are zipping around the country to
drum up support at an increasingly frenetic pace.
While Hollande headed to the dairy farming heartland of
western France for campaign meetings in the mid-sized towns of
Laval and Le Mans, Sarkozy travelled north, taking the train for
the first time since he became president in 2007.
During a delay before departure, he told Reuters:
"When you're president there are rules. All the bridges the
train goes over have to be guarded. It's very cumbersome, it
costs hours of people's time. It complicates the task for
everybody. As a candidate I'm not restricted by the same rules."
