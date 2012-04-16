PARIS, April 16 Debt rating agency Moody's said
on Monday it has no plans for an imminent change in France's
rating, pouring cold water on a suggestion by presidential
frontrunner Francois Hollande that a decision could come shortly
after the vote.
The socialist candidate said at the weekend that he expected
Moody's would take a ratings decision on May 12, just days after
the May 6 run-off of the two-round election.
Reacting to Hollande's comment, Moody's said in a statement
that changing its outlook on France's triple-A rating in
February to negative from stable did not necessarily mean a
rating change would follow soon afterwards.
"The rating's negative outlook does not signal an imminent
change in the rating but rather indicates the likely development
in the next 12 to 18 months," Moody's said. Any change would be
made public at the time of the decision, it said.
Moody's changed its outlook on France's rating on February
14 to reflect growing financial and economic risks triggered by
the euro zone's debt crisis.
If the agency had put the rating "under review" for
downgrade at the time - which it did not - it would have had 90
days, or until May 12, to make a ratings decision.
Hollande said at the weekend that any change in the rating
would not be due to the election result but to Sarkozy's
management of the economy in the past five years.
The two candidates have bickered over the possible market
impact of the election result. President Nicolas Sarkozy has
suggested a Hollande win could trigger financial market
volatility, Hollande has accused Sarkozy of sowing uncertainty
for his own electoral benefit.
Sarkozy's camp seized on Moody's statement, with campaign
spokeswoman Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet saying it was a "new
demonstration of his (Hollande's) incompetence."
"Showing himself yet again to miss the point when dealing
with economic and financial questions, the Socialist candidate
was contradicted by Moody's, which made clear that no decision
was expected on May 12," Kosciusko-Morizet wrote in a press
release.