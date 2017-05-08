S.Korea's Moon urges North Korea to return detainees swiftly
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday North Korea should swiftly return South Koreans and Americans detained in the reclusive nation.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump called French President-elect Emmanuel Macron on Monday to congratulate him on his Sunday election victory, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a regular news briefing.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander and Eric Walsh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday North Korea should swiftly return South Koreans and Americans detained in the reclusive nation.
BRUSSELS The British and EU Brexit negotiators agreed how to organise talks on Britain's divorce at a first meeting in Brussels on Monday, where both sides stressed goodwill but also the huge complexity and tight deadline.