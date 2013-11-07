* Says 2012-style cold snap could lead to failures in 2016

* Sees power availability up 1.3 GW this winter vs last year

* French power demand seen peaking at 85.2 GW in January

By Michel Rose

PARIS, Nov 7 The security of France's electricity supply appears to be increasingly at risk of power failures after 2015, when its economy recovers and power usage increases, French grid operator RTE said on Thursday.

RTE already warned last year that security of supply would weaken by 2016 due to planned closures of old and dirty fossil fuel-fired power plants, in line with EU directives.

But France's economic slowdown, which has reduced power demand, has so far made the problem less pressing. RTE said last year it expected production capacity to be 1.2 gigawatts less than expected consumption, lower than previously estimated.

In slides distributed ahead of its traditional winter power outlook presentation, RTE said the situation was worsening and it was increasingly concerned about 2016, though it did not give a new figure for the expected output gap.

"Peak capacity needs appear in case of economic recovery," a slide distributed by RTE said.

"A cold snap similar to the one in February 2012 would create risks of failures in 2016," it added.

President Francois Hollande has vowed to reduce France's reliance on nuclear energy to 50 percent of its energy mix from 75 percent currently, including shutting its oldest nuclear plant in 2016 and boosting renewable energy production.

But the construction of wind and solar power capacity has been slow, while France will also have to shut 15 of its oldest and dirtiest coal-fired generators by 2016, in line with a European directive.

Those closures will cut production capacity by 3.9 GW between 2012 and 2016.

Fessenheim, France's oldest nuclear power plant located on the German border, is expected to close at the end of 2016, though the loss in output is expected to be offset by the completion of EDF's long-delayed Flamanville reactor in Normandy.

2013/14 WINTER OUTLOOK

For the coming winter, RTE expected available generation capacity to be about 1.3 GW higher between mid-December and mid-March than at the same period last year, thanks to better nuclear power availability and higher renewable capacity.

Under normal weather conditions, France will not need to import electricity from its neighbours, the grid operator said.

But a cold spell with temperatures 6 to 8 degrees Celsius below normal could create the need to import up to 3.6 GW, RTE added.

RTE expects French power consumption to reach a peak of 85.2 GW in the evening during the second week of January 2014 in the case of normal temperatures, a slight increase compared with the same time a year ago.

A 1 degree drop from normal temperatures would push French consumption up 2.3 GW during peak time, at around 7 pm, it said.

In February 2012, a cold snap pushed French power demand to an all-time high of 102.1 GW. (editing by Jane Baird)