By Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, July 16 French Energy Minister Segolene
Royal capped a planned rise in household electricity prices on
Thursday, overruling regulatory recommendations designed to
compensate power provider EDF for earlier controls.
Royal said power prices would rise by just 2.5 percent from
Aug. 1, below the 3.5 to 8 percent range power and gas regulator
CRE had recommended on Wednesday to make up for price caps
imposed in the past three years.
The smaller rise does go some way towards making up the lost
ground for dominant provider EDF. The CRE calculates that power
prices should have fallen 0.9 percent this year had it not been
for unwinding caps imposed since 2012.
It is the latest in a string of government interventions
over the past three years to keep a lid on electricity costs as
the French economy has stalled and unemployment climbed.
Outspoken minister Royal frequently cites a determination to
lower costs for low-income households and small businesses.
"I'm going to tell them 'no'," she told BFM TV on Thursday.
"EDF was asking for an electricity increase of up to 8 percent,
that will not be the case. The increase will be 2.5 percent, for
some consumers it will be nothing."
According to the CRE, price rises foregone in the past three
years have cost state-controlled EDF 2.1 billion euros ($2.3
billion) in lost revenue. The company reported 2014 earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 17.3
billion euros and net income of 3.7 billion.
The state owns about 84 percent of listed EDF's shares,
which were up 0.9 percent on Thursday, underperforming a 1.5
percent rise in the main CAC 40 index.
New entrants to an electricity market that EDF dominates
find it hard to compete with prices that are artificially
capped, but their legal challenges have so far failed.
"By not increasing tariffs enough we have loaded a colossal
backlog in today's charges on to future generations," said
Fabien Chine, chairman of Anode, the association of alternative
power providers.
EDF is one of six large energy suppliers in Britain that
could face a price cap after a competition watchdog found they
overcharged households.
($1 = 0.9167 euros)
