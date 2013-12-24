Iraq plans to reach 5 mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
PARIS Dec 24 Fierce winds and rain battering France's west coast have caused damage depriving 240,000 homes of electricity, the country's grid said on Tuesday.
Brittany and Normandy were among the regions worst hit by winds reaching speeds of 130 km an hour (80 mph) on Monday and which have so far caused one death. The storms began abating on Tuesday morning.
France's ERDF electricity distribution network company said it had launched emergency efforts to address the damage to the network before the country's Christmas festivities start. (reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Benjamin Mallet; writing by Mark John; editing by Mark John)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.
QUITO, April 1 Venezuela's political crisis is looming over Sunday's tight presidential election in Ecuador, where a leftist government aligned with Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro is hoping to prolong its decade-long rule.