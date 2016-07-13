PARIS, July 13 French energy market regulator
CRE cut regulated electricity prices on Wednesday by 0.5 percent
and 1.5 percent for residential and business clients
respectively due to prolonged low wholesale prices.
CRE fixes the price state-controlled utility EDF
can charge clients.
CRE said 31.6 million out of 36.4 million residential and
business sites with electricity subscription at or below 36
kilowatts/hour, were still under regulated tariffs.
"The tariff reduction is due to the low market prices
observed over the past several months," it said.
Wholesale European power prices, which have been on a steady
decline due to efficiency measures and increased competition
from renewable sources, hit record lows earlier this year due to
low oil prices.
