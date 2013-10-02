* French govt lifted EDF's regulated tariffs by 5 pct
effective from Aug
* Households now looking at cheaper retail contracts
* GDF SUEZ hopes to reach 5 mln clients in next five years
* EDF says market share unchanged at 92 pct
By Muriel Boselli
PARIS, Oct 2 After six years of inertia,
France's electricity retail market is timidly starting to open
up to competition after the government announced in July the
most significant regulated tariff hikes in over a decade, sector
players said on Wednesday.
A growing number of French households, which still benefit
from regulated electricity tariffs through former power monopoly
EDF, are now subscribing to cheaper free-market offers
by rivals.
France, which has one of Europe's most closed electricity
markets, set a 5 percent tariff rise in August, finally giving
retail power suppliers the possibility to grab some of EDF's 92
percent market share.
The government will repeat the hike in 2014 and 2015 mainly
to cover EDF's rising costs and to stave off lawsuits by EDF's
competitors, which argue that artificially low tariffs distort
competition.
"New publicity campaigns and the increasing number of offers
are signs that make us think that the sector is reviving
somewhat," an official at France's energy regulator CRE, who
declined to be named, said. The regulator will release official
data reflecting post-hike changes at the start of December.
"We used to have 3,500 new clients per week but since
September this number has increased to 6,500," Fabien Chone,
deputy head of Direct Energie, an energy supplier told Reuters.
Since markets fully opened up to competition in 2007, only
2.2 million homes out of 30.9 million opted for free-market
offers, the CRE said in its quarterly report in September.
GDF Suez, France's former gas monopoly, now expects
to reach 5 million clients in the next five years instead of 2
million previously, a company spokesman said, adding the group
had reached 1.6 million clients by the end of August.
French homes have snubbed the opening of the retail
electricity market for years due to stubbornly low regulated
tariffs made possible by EDF's fleet of nuclear reactors and a
lack of information from the authorities, industry players say.
"One client out of two still doesn't know markets are open,
two out of three think GDF (GDF Suez) and EDF are the same
(state company) and 80 percent think regulated tariffs are the
cheapest," Chone said, citing poll results done by his firm.
EDF says its market share has not changed.
"We have not noticed a massive wave of departures since the
government announced a five percent tariff hike," an EDF
spokeswoman said. "Each month, we see a few thousand clients
leave but we also see a similar number come back," she added.
The European Commission says the French electricity market
remains one of the most closed in the EU both in the wholesale
and retail segments.
"At retail level, regulated prices continue to act as a
barrier for new entrants," the commission says on its website.
"While taking into account universal service obligations and
effective protection of vulnerable customers, blanket price
regulation for households should be phased out and energy
efficiency measures should be promoted as a means to keep energy
bills down," the Commission added.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels; editing by
James Jukwey)