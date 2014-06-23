PARIS, June 23 France announced on Monday a
package of tax breaks and low-cost loans to improve insulation
in buildings and boost investment in renewable energy, which is
supposed to provide 40 percent of the country's electricity by
2030.
The state will provide financial help for citizens and
firms, and back local authority projects with 5 billion euros of
credit, Energy and Environment Minister Segolene Royal and
Finance Minister Michel Sapin told a news conference.
"With this plan we will protect the environment and we will
create jobs," Royal said.
Renewable energy currently accounts for 14 percent of
France's electricity.
Homeowners will be allowed to deduct 30 percent of the cost
of thermal insulation from their taxable income, with a maximum
of 16,000 euros per couple. The government will also simplify
access to zero percent loans for renovation work, at the moment
only used for about 33,000 projects per year, the ministries
said.
Public investment bank BPI France will set up a guarantee
fund distributed by commercial banks for small-and medium sized
companies specialising in thermal insulation and building
renewable energy installations.
"The energy transition is a long-term investment, but it is
a profitable investment and therefore it will find financing,"
Sapin said.
The government will make it easier for people to equity
stakes in renewable energy installations such as wind turbines
and solar plants that they live close to, and for smaller
renewable energy projects to be funded with 'green bonds'.
To support local authority investments, the state and
state-owned financial institution Caisse des Depots (CDC) will
provide 5 billion euros worth of loans at low interest rates.
The ministry also said that the European Investment Bank has
committed to a 1 billion euro loan for thermal insulation
projects in schools, for which it will work with banks Credit
Agricole and regional bank BPCE.
