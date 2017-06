PARIS May 18 New Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot said on Thursday France would seek to reduce the share of nuclear in the power mix to 50 percent by 2025 and would close its oldest nuclear power plant.

"In 2025, the share of nuclear (power) compared to what it was yesterday and not tomorrow must be 50 percent," Hulot told France 2 television.

He confirmed that the Fessenheim nuclear power reactor would be closed after consultations. (Reporting by John Irish)