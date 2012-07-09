(Adds quote, background, GDF Suez and EDF decline to comment)

PARIS, July 9 France wants to cap the next increase in regulated tariffs for gas and electricity at 2 percent, or inflation, the environment and energy ministry said on Monday.

The limit, which would apply from Aug. 1, followed comments last week from French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault that gas prices should not rise by more than inflation.

The move could lead to a fresh tussle with French gas companies, the largest of which is utility GDF Suez, after the previous government attempted to freeze gas prices in late 2011 before a court struck down the decision.

GDF Suez, which is seeking a 4.1 percent rise in regulated tariffs according to French media reports, declined to comment.

Electricity group EDF also declined to comment.

The measures, which also include a 2 percent cap on increases in train fares for non-high speed routes, aim to protect households' income, notably after a 31 percent rise in gas prices between 2008 and 2012, the government statement said.

"With nearly 8 million people in France suffering from energy poverty, the government wants to do everything it can to protect household budgets and in particular those of working- and middle-class categories," the environment and energy ministry said.

The price rise limits will be submitted to France's energy regulators for review, the government added. (Reporting by Gerard Bon and Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan and David Cowell)