PARIS May 18 France needs "massive and rapid"
growth in renewable energy capacity and nuclear power is not the
country's only energy solution, new Prime Minister Edouard
Philippe said on Thursday.
Philippe, who was appointed by newly inaugurated President
Emmanuel Macron, used to work as head of public affairs for
state nuclear energy group Areva, parts of which are
set to be absorbed by EDF, the state power utility
which operates the nation's ageing nuclear power station fleet.
On Wednesday, Macron appointed environmentalist Nicolas
Hulot as his environment minister with responsibility for energy
matters - a move that hit EDF's share price.
Nuclear power accounts for about three-quarters of French
power generation at present.
France needs "to reach the objectives set out by the
President," Philippe said on France Inter radio. "That means an
approach founded on the secure base of nuclear and a rapid,
massive and visible development of renewables," he added.
Philippe also said the government would take a "pragmatic"
approach regarding France's future energy and power supplies.
