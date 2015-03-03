PARIS, March 3 The French government's energy
bill was approved by the opposition-controlled upper house of
parliament on Tuesday in a watered-down version that ditches key
nuclear reduction targets and is likely to be changed again
before its final adoption.
The energy bill passed by the Socialist-controlled lower
house last October included a reduction in the share of nuclear
energy in the power mix to 50 percent from 75 percent by 2025
and capped nuclear output at current levels.
The Senate, where the centre-right has a majority, raised
the cap, which would have forced power giant EDF to
shut 1,600 megawatts of nuclear capacity when its new EPR
reactor opened in 2017, and removed any reference to 2025.
This would threaten President Francois Hollande's campaign
pledge to shut France's oldest nuclear plant, at Fessenheim,
near the German border.
The bill, spearheaded by Energy Minister Segolene Royal, now
goes to a joint committee of lawmakers from both houses, which
will try to reach a compromise this month. If this fails, the
bill will return to the lower house, which has the final say.
The Senate's version has angered wind power professionals,
after it doubled the minimum distance between wind turbines and
homes to 1,000 meters.
Renewable energy lobby group SER said this would make it the
most stringent regulation in Europe and would threaten 90
percent of wind power projects under development.
"If this was adopted, it would mean a brutal halt in the
development of onshore wind power in France, which was only just
picking up," Jean-Louis Bal, head of the SER, told reporters.
The energy minister said in a statement that she favoured a
return to the initial version of the text regarding that subject
and the cap on nuclear output.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)