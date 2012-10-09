PARIS Oct 9 A 24-hour strike in the French
energy sector has cut production capacity at some thermal
electricity plants, a CGT union official said on Tuesday, adding
that workers had not lowered output capacity in the country's 58
nuclear power reactors.
France's CGT trade union called for a 24-hour strike in the
energy sector is part of Tuesday's national day of protest
against job cuts and plant closures called by CGT, France's
biggest trade union.
"There are no cuts in the nuclear power sector but at E.ON
fuel-fired power plants," a CGT official said, without making
clear where the cuts had taken place and for what capacity.
German power group E.ON also announced last year
that it would close four out of seven coal plants that it
operates in France. It also has two gas-powered plants in the
country.
E.ON's coal and gas plants in France have a combined
electricity capacity of 3,000 megawatts, equivalent to about
three nuclear reactors.
