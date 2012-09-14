(Changes "worldwide" to "European Union" in first paragraph)
PARIS, Sept 14 French President Francois
Hollande on Friday recommended a 40 percent cut in E uropean
Union c a rbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and a 60 percent
reduction by 2040, calling too for a global accord on climate
change by 2015.
"Our next goal is to reach a global climate agreement in
2015. France is fully committed to achieving this," Hollande
told an annual environmental conference.
He said he intended to push for more global dialogue on
environmental issues during his five-year presidency, saying a
lack of progress in meeting climate goals made this urgent.
