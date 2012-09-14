(Changes "worldwide" to "European Union" in first paragraph)

PARIS, Sept 14 French President Francois Hollande on Friday recommended a 40 percent cut in E uropean Union c a rbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and a 60 percent reduction by 2040, calling too for a global accord on climate change by 2015.

"Our next goal is to reach a global climate agreement in 2015. France is fully committed to achieving this," Hollande told an annual environmental conference.

He said he intended to push for more global dialogue on environmental issues during his five-year presidency, saying a lack of progress in meeting climate goals made this urgent. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Catherine Bremer)