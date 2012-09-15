* Ban, introduced in March, concerns Monsanto MON810 maize
* Government also to ban crop dusting, reduce chemicals
By Marion Douet
PARIS, Sept 15 France is to maintain a temporary
ban on the cultivation of genetically modified crops, Prime
Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Saturday, dealing a blow to
farmers and seed companies who say the move is unjustified and
economically harmful.
The ban, which targets Monsanto's MON810 maize, the
only genetically modified organisim (GMO) currently allowed in
Europe, was introduced in March after a previous moratorium was
annulled by France's top court last November.
"The government is keeping its moratorium on the cultivation
of GMO seeds currently authorised in the European Union,"
Ayrault told an environmental conference in Paris.
As Europe's largest crop-grower, France is under pressure to
soften its stance on GMO crops, particularly after experts found
this year there was no evidence justifying a ban.
French and European farmers have voiced fears the
restrictions could make them fall behind in the competitive
world grain market, and the EU said in May it was considering
ordering the government to lift its moratorium.
However, in a country that is fiercely protective of its
agriculture, regarding it as part of its national identity, the
government faces strong public resistance to GMO crops, as well
as to the use of chemicals in farming.
Earlier this year a French court found Monsanto guilty of
chemical poisoning after a farmer from the south-eastern town of
Lyon claimed he had suffered neurological problems caused by
inhaling one of the biotech giant's weedkillers.
Underscoring the sentiment, Ayrault said the government also
intended to ban crop dusting, the use of aircraft to spray
pesticides over wide areas, except in cases where there was no
viable alternative.
The move was part of a broader plan to reduce the use of
chemicals in farming, the prime minister said.
The two-day conference, which brought together NGOs, MPs,
industries and consumers, is set to become an annual event as
part of President Francois Hollande's plan to put the
environment back at the top of the international agenda.
Opening the debates on Friday, Hollande set out an ambitious
agenda, calling for deeper cuts in EU carbon dioxide emissions,
and reiterating his pledge to cut the share of nuclear power in
France's energy mix to 50 percent by 2025 from 75 percent at
present.
New tenders for solar energy will be launched before the end
of the year, and Ayrault said tenders would also be launched for
two off-shore wind farms, one off France's Atlantic coast near
the island of Noirmoutier, and another in the English Channel,
off the coast of Treport in Normandy.
Renewable energy makes up 13 percent of France's energy mix,
well below the 23-percent target set by former president Nicolas
Sarkozy for 2020. Wind power lags neighbours like Germany and
Spain with only 2 percent of electricity coming from it while
solar power makes up less than 0.5 percent.