PARIS, Sept 15 France is to maintain a temporary
ban on the cultivation of genetically modified crops, Prime
Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Saturday, dealing a blow to
farmers and seed companies who say the move is economically
harmful.
Speaking at a two-day environmental conference in Paris,
Ayrault said he would also ban crop dusting in French
agriculture, or use of aircraft to spray pesticides over broad
areas of land.
He also said he would launch a call for tenders by the end
of December for two off-shore wind farms, one off France's
Atlantic coast near the island of Noirmoutier, and another in
the English Channel, off the coast of Treport in Normandy.