PARIS, April 25 A strike by workers on Thursday at E.ON's coal and gas plants in France will halt 3,000 megawatts in electricity capacity, a union official said on Wednesday.

The 24-hour strike, due to start at 0300 GMT on Thursday, is over E.ON's plans to close its five coal-powered plants in France, union representative Loic Delpech told Reuters.

