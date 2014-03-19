PARIS, March 19 The son of Equatorial Guinea's
president has been put under formal investigation in France for
money laundering, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
French magistrates have been investigating Equatorial
Guinea's leaders since December 2010 amid suspicions of
embezzling public funds to buy real estate and other assets in
France.
Teodorin Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea's President
Teodoro Obiang, was informed that he was put under investigation
by video conference from his country, his lawyer Emmanuel
Marsigny told Reuters.
Under French criminal law, a formal investigation means
there is "serious or consistent evidence" pointing to likely
implication of a suspect in a crime. It is one step closer to a
trial, but some such investigations have been dropped without
going to court.
Teodorin Obiang is the Agriculture Minister and second Vice
President of the small central African state, where a majority
of the population lives in poverty despite rich oil reserves and
forests. He also faces money-laundering charges in the United
States.
Obiang has denied wrongdoing and said his wealth, which has
allowed him to purchase luxury real estate in Paris, a private
jet and a stable of exotic sports cars, was amassed legitimately
through successful business dealings.
In June 2013, a French court rejected a bid by Equatorial
Guinea to get the preliminary probe annulled and also contested
the seizure of a Paris luxury property that investigators
considered to belong to Teodorin Obiang.
The case against Teodorin Obiang is part of a broader
investigation into money-laundering targeting the families of
Gabon President Omar Bongo and the Republic of Congo President
Denis Sassou-Nguesso. Together they are suspected of owning 63
luxury properties in Paris and some 200 bank accounts.
