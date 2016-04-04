PARIS, April 4 The French government is looking at a comprehensive solution to revive Eramet which could include a capital increase of the ailing mining group, newsletter Lettre de l'Expansion said on Monday.

The company posted a full-year loss of 714 million euros ($812 million) in February, mainly hit by a downturn at its nickel division that has been battered by 12-year price lows linked to global oversupply and slowing Chinese demand.

Discussions took place last week between the French Investment Agency (APE), part of the economy ministry, and the Duval family, the largest shareholder of Eramet, La Lettre de l'Expansion said.

"In the background: the idea of an increase in the overall capital while continuing to support its subsidiary SLN (nickel), a solution dreaded by the Duval shareholder, who would then be diluted," the newsletter says.

It adds that the matter should be clarified by the end of April when Prime Minister Manuel Valls visits New Caledonia.

France, which controls the Pacific territory of New Caledonia, said in February it would support the struggling nickel sector there, which also includes mining operations run by Glencore and Vale.

According to Thomson Reuters data, the Duval family holds a 37.06 percent stake in Eramet and France's Bpifrance public investment bank 25.7 percent.

Eramet shares have lost 17 percent this year, in addition to a more than 61 percent slide in 2015.

Eramet immediately declined to comment and no one was available at APE. ($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Geert De Clercq)