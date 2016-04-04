PARIS, April 4 The French government is looking
at a comprehensive solution to revive Eramet which
could include a capital increase of the ailing mining group,
newsletter Lettre de l'Expansion said on Monday.
The company posted a full-year loss of 714 million euros
($812 million) in February, mainly hit by a downturn at its
nickel division that has been battered by 12-year price lows
linked to global oversupply and slowing Chinese demand.
Discussions took place last week between the French
Investment Agency (APE), part of the economy ministry, and the
Duval family, the largest shareholder of Eramet, La Lettre de
l'Expansion said.
"In the background: the idea of an increase in the overall
capital while continuing to support its subsidiary SLN (nickel),
a solution dreaded by the Duval shareholder, who would then be
diluted," the newsletter says.
It adds that the matter should be clarified by the end of
April when Prime Minister Manuel Valls visits New Caledonia.
France, which controls the Pacific territory of New
Caledonia, said in February it would support the struggling
nickel sector there, which also includes mining operations run
by Glencore and Vale.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the Duval family holds a
37.06 percent stake in Eramet and France's Bpifrance public
investment bank 25.7 percent.
Eramet shares have lost 17 percent this year, in addition to
a more than 61 percent slide in 2015.
Eramet immediately declined to comment and no one was
available at APE.
($1 = 0.8796 euros)
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; writing by Sybille de La
Hamaide; editing by Geert De Clercq)