* Russian import ban has led to surplus on EU market
* French protests have gone on for months
* No new money yet
BRUSSELS, March 14 The European Commission
announced more help for the agriculture sector on Monday,
following protests by farmers who say they have been hit hard by
a Russian ban on Western food imports.
The focus of the support package is on the dairy, pigmeat,
fruit and vegetable sectors. It includes measures such as
placing products into storage to reduce surpluses, allowing
producers to freeze milk production, relaxing EU limits on state
subsidies and effectively suspending EU rules on fair
competition.
No new money was promised, but EU officials, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said some steps, such as extending the
aid package for fruit and vegetables, would require funding at a
later stage.
European farmers staged protests on Monday, driving their
tractors into central Brussels and causing traffic chaos. Lines
of tractors blocked streets and dairy farmers sprayed milk
outside Belgian government offices.
Farmers have been hit as Russia's ban on Western food
imports imposed nearly two years ago - in response to EU
sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis - has led to
oversupply on EU markets and caused prices to plunge.
In France, the EU's largest agricultural producer, protests
have gone on for months and the government has announced tax
cuts for farmers.
"In the interest of EU farmers, I am prepared to use all
instruments that the legislators have put at our disposal, both
as a short-term and long-term measure," European Agriculture
Commissioner Phil Hogan told a meeting of EU agriculture
ministers.
He said a supply management scheme for milk, that would
allow governments to provide financial help for farmers who
froze production, should help to satisfy French demands.
The Commission is also considering a new scheme for pigmeat
and extending help for growers of fruit and vegetables once an
existing aid package for that sector expires at the end of June.
Since Russia banned Western food imports, the European
Commission has mobilised more than 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) to help farmers.
It is also offering help, including funding for promotional
campaigns, to find new markets.
($1 = 0.8994 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Clement Rossignol in Brussels and
Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Susan Fenton)