BERLIN May 7 The European Union must aim to
have made "decisive progress" by the end of June on its plans to
create a banking union, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
said on Tuesday.
Moscovici was speaking at a joint news conference with his
German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble, who earlier signalled a
softening of his stance towards the project by saying the euro
zone could press ahead on the basis of current law without
waiting for an overhaul of the EU's Lisbon treaty.
