PARIS Nov 20 The European Commission has told
France to recover 440 million euros ($595 million) in illegal
state aid from long-struggling ferry operator SNCM, threatening
the survival of a business the government is eager to rescue.
The CGT union and politicians said that the ruling by the
European Union (EU) watchdog could result in the collapse of the
Marseilles business that runs a ferry service between Corsica
and mainland France.
That would put 2,600 jobs on the line in a region where
President Francois Hollande's Socialist Party risks heavy losses
in municipal and EU parliament elections next year.
The European Commission, which polices state aid in the
28-nation bloc, also said it would file a lawsuit against France
at the European Court of Justice for not recovering the initial
220 million euros it requested in May.
A Commission statement said that SNCM could not be weaned
off state aid under its restructuring plan, making the support
illegal under EU rules.
The French Finance Ministry said it had already lodged
appeals in the case.
"In this legal context, the government vigorously reaffirms
its determination to maintain the public service of territorial
continuity between Corsica and the continent, and the jobs
linked to it," the ministry said in a statement.
SNCM is 66 percent-owned by Transdev, a public transport
joint venture between Veolia Environnement and
state-backed bank Caisse des Depots (CDC), while the state owns
25 percent and its employees 9 percent.
The wrangling over the repayment of state aid is holding up
the sale of part of Veolia's stake in Transdev to CDC.
Late last year Veolia said it had agreed to cut its Transdev
stake to 40 percent while CDC would become the leading
shareholder with a 60 percent stake. Veolia has said it wants to
reduce its stake further to 20 percent as it focuses on its core
water, waste and energy businesses.
Transdev lost 380 million euros last year on turnover of 7.9
billion euros. The business, which employs 95,000 people and
operates train, tram, bus and other public transport networks in
21 countries, competes with Deutsche Bahn-owned Arriva
and Keolis, a unit of railway operator SNCF.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Benjamin Mallet and Geert De
Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)