PARIS, July 13 The French government called on former European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso to drop plans to take a senior job at U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, describing the move as "scandalous".

French European Affairs Minister Harlem Desir said that the move raised questions about the European Union's conflict of interest rules and said they needed to be tightened for former senior officials.

"It's a mistake on the part of Mr. Barroso and the worst disservice that a former Commission president could do to the European project at a moment in history when it needs to be supported and strengthened," Desir said during a question and answer session in the lower house of France's parliament. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)